Orioles end skid, snap Athletics' win streak

Tim Beckham drove in two runs, and Dylan Bundy gave Baltimore six solid innings as the Orioles defeated the visiting Oakland A’s 5-3 in the finale of a three-game series Thursday night at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (42-104) ended a six-game losing streak. Oakland (89-58) saw its six-game winning streak stopped, and the A’s fell 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the race for the top American League wild card.

Bundy (8-14) ended a personal five-game losing streak over seven starts. The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out eight, posting his first victory since July 29.

Bundy gave up his 38th home run this season — the most in the major leagues —- but left with a 4-2 lead.

Closer Mychal Givens took care of the final five outs and earned his seventh save this season. The Orioles finished the season with a 1-5 record versus Oakland.

Brett Anderson (3-5) started for the A’s and lasted just 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Beckham, who went 2-for-4, gave Baltimore a quick lead with a two-run single in the first inning. He was thrown out trying to advance to second on the play.

The A’s cut the deficit to 2-1 when Stephen Piscotty hit a solo homer to right in the top of the second, his 24th long ball of the year. Piscotty has a 14-game hitting streak.

Baltimore stretched its lead to 4-1 in the fourth, ending Anderson’s night in the process. John Andreoli’s infield single brought in the first run of the inning, and Breyvic Valera followed with an RBI single to center.

Oakland pulled within two in the top of the fifth inning on a Nick Martini RBI single. The A’s made it 4-3 in the eighth when Matt Olson drew a bases-loaded walk off Paul Fry.

Givens then came on and retired the next two batters to escape the bases-loaded jam before Jace Peterson gave the Orioles an insurance run with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth. After that, Givens closed it in the ninth.

Martini finished with three hits for the A’s. Joey Rickard and Valera each had two hits for Baltimore.

—Field Level Media