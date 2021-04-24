A's extend winning streak with victory at Orioles

The Oakland A’s kept their winning streak going on the east coast Friday night as they opened a three-game series with a 3-1 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles.

Oakland is Major League Baseball’s first team to have a 12-game winning streak since the Houston Astros did so from June 6-18, 2018.

The A’s have also won their past seven and 12 of 14 against the Orioles.

Oakland opened the scoring in the second after Mitch Moreland and Sean Murphy led off with walks.

The two moved up on a wild pitch with Moreland scoring on a groundout from Seth Brown. Murphy came home on a Stephen Piscotty single to left.

In the fifth, Ramon Laureano led off with a home run to center which gave Oakland a 3-0 lead.

That was it for Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez (1-3) who took the loss for the Orioles after going four-plus innings. He gave up three runs off five hits with one strikeout.

The Orioles got on the board in the sixth and chased starter Cole Irvin (2-2) in the process.

Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and DJ Stewart all singled and with one out, Pedro Severino singled in a run to make it 3-1.

Yusmeiro Petit came in at that point and got the next two outs to end the threat. He ended up going 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, giving up a hit and striking out two.

Irvin pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up a run off eight hits with six strikeouts.

Jake Diekman came in to close things out for Oakland, putting the Orioles down in order to earn his second save of the season.

--Field Level Media