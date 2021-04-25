Oakland’s streak hits 13 with easy win over O’s

Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and the visiting Oakland A’s extended their winning streak to 13 games with a 7-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Oakland lost its first six games of the season but just one since. Mark Canha and Matt Olson each drove in two runs to help the A’s. Canha scored three runs while Elvis Andrus contributed two.

This is Oakland’s longest winning streak since it took 20 straight in 2002.

The A’s jumped in front early against Baltimore starter Wade LeBlanc (0-1), who gave up four runs and six hits in just 1 2/3 innings as Oakland never trailed.

LeBlanc was a spot starter, and the Orioles were considering bringing up prospect Keegan Akin, but he cut his left index finger with a knife while cooking breakfast and now has stitches that have to stay in 10 days.

Chris Bassitt (2-2) earned the win for Oakland, going six innings and allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out eight. The bullpen then closed it out with three scoreless innings.

Olson started the scoring in the first with a bloop single to right that second baseman Rio Ruiz tried to catch but got turned around on, and the ball fell in for a 1-0 lead.

The A’s made it 4-0 with a three-run second inning. Canha added a two-run single and Olson had an RBI double. Baltimore cut the lead to 4-1 when Chance Sisco got an RBI double in the bottom half of that frame.

Lowrie then broke the game open in the fourth with a long three-run homer to right off rookie Tyler Wells. The ball sailed onto the flag court and gave Oakland a 7-1 lead.

Trey Mancini added an RBI double for the Orioles in the fifth, and it began to rain around then, getting heavier as the game went on.

Baltimore continues to have trouble at home; the Orioles slipped to 1-8 so far this season at Camden Yards.

--Field Level Media