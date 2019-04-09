Orioles overwhelm A's despite Davis' futility

Jonathan Villar homered and had four RBIs while Cedric Mullins tripled twice and drove in three as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Oakland A’s 12-4 on Monday.

Fans hold signs up during Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis second inning at-bat against the Oakland Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

While most of the Orioles were enjoying a big offensive night, it was the opposite for Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis. He set a major league record for the longest hitless streak by a position player, going 0-for-5 to leave him 0-for-49 dating back to last year. Eugenio Velez had the previous record of 0-for-46.

Davis’ last hit came on Sept. 14.

Trey Mancini hit a solo homer in the first inning, and Mullins delivered a two-run triple in the second while scoring on a throwing error on the same play to give Baltimore an early 4-0 lead. The early margin helped the Orioles stop a four-game losing streak.

Orioles starter Andrew Cashner (2-1) allowed four runs (three earned) and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out one.

A’s starter Marco Estrada (0-1) lasted just four innings. He gave up six runs on nine hits, including two homers, as Oakland dropped its fourth in a row.

Oakland cut its 4-0 deficit in half in the third when Josh Phegley lined a two-run homer.

The Orioles then answered in the fourth. Mullins hit his second triple of the game, and Villar followed with a two-run homer that gave Baltimore a 6-2 lead.

Mullins became the first player in team history to hit his first two major league triples in the same game.

Oakland’s Mark Canha homered in the fifth, and the A’s added a run on a throwing error in the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Richie Martin led off with a triple and scored on a Mullins sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 7-4. Baltimore added five more in the eighth, two coming on a Villar single and two more on a Hanser Alberto single.

