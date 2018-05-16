Hernandez HR sparks Phillies past Orioles, 4-1

Cesar Hernandez homered to start a three-run sixth-inning rally and Nick Pivetta struck out 11 in seven innings as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The contest was supposed to be the finale to a two-game series, but Tuesday’s opener was rained out and rescheduled for July 12. Due to rain expected during the afternoon, the starting time for this game was moved up from 12:35 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. ET, but they got it in.

Pivetta (3-2) allowed just one run on two hits in his seven innings of work. He struck out those 11 batters with only one walk and threw 67 strikes on 99 pitches.

The right-hander now has won his last two starts, beating San Francisco on May 9 after throwing five shutout innings.

Andrew Cashner (1-5) gave the Orioles a good start. He allowed three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

However, one of the hits was the Hernandez home run leading off the sixth inning. Cashner now has allowed 11 homers in 50 1/3 innings already this season.

The Hernandez homer tied the game at 1-1, and the Phillies added two more runs in that inning to take a two-run lead.

With two outs, Carlos Santana walked and Nick Williams singled. That moved Santana to third, and Maikel Franco followed with an RBI single for a 2-1 lead.

That ended Cashner’s day, and Richard Bleier came on to replace him. Pedro Florimon greeted him with an RBI single to left.

The Phillies then made it 4-1 in the seventh, and Hernandez helped again. He hit a one-out triple off of Bleier, and Rhys Hoskins then got an RBI double off reliever Mychal Givens that stretched the lead to three.

Baltimore wasted a good chance in the eighth when it loaded the bases with one out, but Phillies reliever Luis Garcia got the final two outs and escaped any damage.

Phillies closer Hector Neris got the final out in the ninth in a non-save situation.

