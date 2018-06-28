Mariners rally in 9th, top Orioles in 11

EditorsNote: Adds Trumbo’s first name in 8th graf

Kyle Seager tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Denard Span delivered a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as the visiting Seattle Mariners rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night.

Jean Segura started the winning rally with a double off of Mychal Givens (0-5) leading off the 11th. Donnie Hart came on for the Orioles with one out and gave up a single to Seager that moved Segura to third.

Span then sent a fly ball to medium-deep center field that brought in Segura with the decisive run.

Chasen Bradford (5-0) earned the win, and Edwin Diaz got his major league-leading 30th save — his third in three nights versus Baltimore.

Starters Wade LeBlanc and Alex Cobb both got no-decisions. For Seattle, LeBlanc gave up four runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings, and Cobb allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Danny Valencia opened the scoring with a two-run homer off LeBlanc in the first, but Seattle tied it with runs in the second and third.

Ryon Healy homered in the second off Cobb, and Span added an RBI single in the third.

The Orioles broke the 2-2 tie on a wacky play in the third. Mark Trumbo lined a single to left that scored one run, but Span’s throw got past the plate. Seattle catcher Mike Zunino and LeBlanc both hesitated as the ball bounced off the backstop, and Manny Machado scored all the way from first base.

Span was charged with a throwing error, and the Orioles had a 4-2 lead. Machado had been booed during Tuesday’s game for halfheartedly running out a double-play grounder, but he went full speed on this one.

Healy cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Zunino put the Mariners in front later in the frame with a two-run single.

The 5-4 lead lasted until Baltimore’s Chris Davis hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Alex Colome, but Seager tied it with his two-run shot in the ninth against Zach Britton.

Seager and Mitch Haniger each had three hits for Seattle.

—Field Level Media