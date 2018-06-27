Seager's 8th-inning single sends Mariners past Orioles, 3-2

Kyle Seager lined a two-run single in the top of the eighth inning that gave the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Camden Yards.

Seager, who drove in all three Mariner runs thanks to an earlier solo homer, singled to center against Tanner Scott with the bases loaded and none out.

The Orioles were trying to maintain a 2-1 lead, but Dee Gordon started the inning with a double, and Jean Segura then reached on a bunt single.

Baltimore right-hander Darren O’Day (0-2) left with what appeared to be an injured leg while trying to field Segura’s bunt. Scott came on and walked Mitch Haniger to load the bases before Seager singled and put the Mariners in front.

For Seattle, James Paxton (7-2) ended a brief two-start winless streak by allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. In addition, Paxton struck out 10 and walked one.

Alex Colome threw a shutout eighth, and Edwin Diaz closed it for his 29th save.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman allowed one run on five hits in six innings but came away with a no-decision thanks to the Mariners’ late rally.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead when Danny Valencia led off the second with a homer.

They tried to stretch the lead later in the inning when Tim Beckham doubled to right, but second baseman Gordon threw out Jonathan Schoop at the plate.

Schoop originally was called safe, but Seattle challenged it, and the call was overturned. The Mariners tied it when Seager hit a leadoff homer in the fourth.

Baltimore then took the lead back in the sixth when Manny Machado grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, scoring Caleb Joseph for a 2-1 lead. The Orioles held that advantage until Seattle rallied in the eighth.

Seattle lost designated hitter Nelson Cruz before the game due to lower back tightness. He was scratched from the original lineup, where he was batting fourth.

The Orioles had to put starter Dylan Bundy on the 10-day disabled list due to a left ankle sprain suffered while running the bases in Atlanta last weekend.

—Field Level Media