Giants make early lead stand this time, beat Orioles

Brandon Belt drove in four runs and Buster Posey homered as the visiting San Francisco Giants defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Saturday in the second game of their weekend series.

The Giants evened the score in the series after wasting a five-run first-inning lead Friday and losing 9-6. San Francisco took the lead in the first on Saturday and never trailed.

Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde missed the game so he could go to his stepdaughter’s high school graduation in Illinois. He is scheduled to return to Baltimore for Sunday afternoon’s game. Tim Cossins, field coordinator and catching instructor, stepped in for Hyde.

Belt had a pair of two-run hits (a single and a double), while Posey hit a solo homer, walked twice and scored three runs.

The win also gave San Francisco starter Shaun Anderson (1-1) his first major league victory. He went seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four.

This was his fourth career start, and San Francisco had gone 40 straight games without a starter going seven innings until Anderson did it.

Orioles starter David Hess (1-7) lost his seventh straight game. The right-hander went four-plus innings and gave up seven runs on six hits, including one home run.

His problems started in the first inning when Mike Yastrzemski and Posey drew back-to-back walks with one out. They both scored on Belt’s two-out single.

Posey then made it 3-0 with his two-out homer in the third inning.

Renato Nunez, who has been on a roll in recent days, hit his eighth homer in the past 12 games for Baltimore and cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth.

But the Giants broke the game open with four runs in the fifth inning. Joe Panik’s RBI single made it 4-1, and San Francisco loaded the bases after that.

Miguel Castro came on for Hess and gave up Belt’s two-run double, followed by an Evan Longoria sacrifice fly that gave the Giants a 7-1 lead.

Austin Wynns got an RBI single for the Orioles in the fifth for their other run.

