Cron, Ramos homer as Rays knock off Orioles

C.J. Cron and Wilson Ramos both hit two-run homers as the visiting Tampa Bay Rays completed a sweep of a two-game series by defeating the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 on Thursday night at Camden Yards.

The Rays won their sixth consecutive game, and they scored at least eight runs for the fifth in a row, a franchise record. The previous mark was three.

Ramos led the way with three RBIs.

Chris Archer (2-1) got the win despite giving up four runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. An early 6-0 lead proved to be a big help for the right-hander, who walked one and struck out seven.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (1-3) entered the game with a 1.42 ERA, but Tampa Bay scored twice against him in each of the first three innings. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 4 2/3 innings, with his ERA jumping to 2.97.

The Rays needed only two batters to take the lead in the first. Denard Span led off with a walk and scored on Cron’s two-run homer to center.

Tampa Bay repeated that formula in the second when Joey Wendle walked to start the inning and Ramos followed with a two-run homer for a 4-0 lead.

Daniel Robertson and Ramos added RBI singles against Bundy in the third for a 6-0 lead. Bundy came into the game having given up a total of five earned runs in his first five starts this season.

The Orioles got two back in the third thanks to a Trey Mancini RBI double and a Manny Machado RBI single. However, Tampa Bay made it 8-2 in the fifth on a Wendle run-scoring single and a Mallex Smith RBI double.

Adam Jones hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Orioles, and Danny Valcenia’s solo shot in the eighth made it 8-5. The Rays added an unearned run in the ninth.

Baltimore got some more bad news on the injury front before the game when manager Buck Showalter confirmed that infielder Tim Beckham will be out for six to seven weeks after having core muscle surgery.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said third baseman Matt Duffy (strained hamstring) is doing well in rehab and could be with the team in the next few days in Boston.

