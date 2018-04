Tuseday’s scheduled game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays was postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader May 12.

The first game of the May 12 doubleheader will begin at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by the regularly scheduled game approximately 30 minutes after the opener concludes, the Orioles announced.

