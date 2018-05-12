FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US MLB
May 12, 2018 / 10:07 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Orioles rough up Archer, Rays in Game 1 of doubleheader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jonathan Schoop homered twice to help starter David Hess win in his major league debut as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Oriole Park.

The Orioles now have won a season-best four straight games, and they hit three homers in this contest.

Tampa Bay has dropped five in a row.

Hess was the 26th man on the Orioles’ roster (which is allowed for doubleheaders), and after starting poorly, rebounded strongly. The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits in the first inning and then retired 18 of the final 20 batters he faced.

Overall, Hess (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. He struck out three without a walk and threw just 78 pitches.

Tanner Scott (1 1/3 innings) and Mychal Givens (1 2/3 innings) took care of the final three innings. Givens earned his first career save.

Rays starter Chris Archer (2-3) gave up all six runs Baltimore scored in seven innings. He allowed seven hits and couldn’t hold the early 3-0 lead.

Matt Duffy and the Rays gave Hess a rude welcome to the big leagues in the first. After the Rays got a pair of one-out singles, Duffy then crushed the first pitch from Hess and sent it into the Oriole bullpen in left-center for the 3-0 lead.

But the Orioles scored three in the second and then went ahead for good with two more in the third.

Schoop hit a solo homer off Archer in the second, and Chance Sisco added an RBI double. Sisco later stole home on the back end of a double-steal, tying the game at 3-3.

Manny Machado and Schoop then hit back-to-back solo homers in the third to give the Orioles a 5-3 lead. Machado now has four homers in his last three games.

The Orioles added one more when Mark Trumbo scored on an Archer wild pitch in the sixth.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.