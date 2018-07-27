FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 2:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rays hand Orioles' Cobb 7th straight loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EditorsNote: Tweaks 8th, last graf

Adeiny Hechavarria lined the tiebreaking single in a two-run seventh inning as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series at Camden Yards.

Alex Cobb (2-14) started for the Orioles, and his problems continued. Cobb gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits in six-plus innings and dropped his seventh straight decision and his fifth consecutive start. He is 0-3 this season versus his former team.

The game was tied at two until Cobb ran into trouble in the seventh. Ji-Man Choi led off with a double off the top of the wall in left field. The umpires reviewed as it went through a fan’s hands, but they stuck with their original ruling of a two-base hit.

A Joey Wendle single moved Choi to third before Hechavarria’s single gave the Rays a 3-2 lead. Orioles reliever Jhan Marinez came on later in the inning, and his throwing error let in a run that gave Tampa Bay a 4-2 advantage.

The Rays went with the pitching-by-committee approach once again. Hunter Wood began the game with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Ryan Yarbrough (9-5) went the next 4 1/3 frames and earned the win in a long-relief role.

Yarbrough gave up two runs on six hits. Sergio Romo pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Austin Pruitt recorded the final four outs to register his second save.

Tampa Bay took a 2-0 lead in the fourth with RBI singles from Jake Bauers and Choi.

Baltimore tied it an inning later when Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer that just got inside the left field foul pole. Schoop now has homered in four consecutive games.

Schoop entered the game with a .367 average this month, and this was his seventh July homer. He has hit 15 this season after missing time from mid-April to mid-May.

Chris Davis gave the Orioles some power after the Rays took their lead in the seventh by hitting a solo homer off Romo in the eighth. However, the Orioles couldn’t complete the comeback.

—Field Level Media

