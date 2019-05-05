Orioles-Rays postponed due to rain

May 5, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A general view of Camden Yards as a tarp lays on the field prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The final game of a series between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays was postponed on Sunday due to inclement weather in Baltimore.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on July 13.

The first game of the doubleheader will be at 1:05 p.m. ET and tickets for Sunday’s game will be automatically honored for that game.

A separate admission is required for the 7:05 p.m. second game.

Fans unable to use their tickets for the make-up game can exchange them for any home game on a dollar-for-dollar basis, provided they make the exchange before July 13.

—Field Level Media