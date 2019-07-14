Rays flirt with perfect game history while beating Orioles

Ryan Yarbrough and Ryne Stanek combined to retire the first 24 Baltimore hitters, and visiting Tampa Bay got homers from Austin Meadows and Michael Brosseau as the Rays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-1 in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Jul 14, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Stanek went the first two innings as the opener and retired the first six hitters with two strikeouts. Yarbrough (8-3), just called up from Triple-A Durham, entered and retired the Orioles in order through the eighth.

The left-hander was trying to close out the first combined perfect game in major league history but Hanser Alberto singled on the first pitch of the ninth inning.

Yarbrough allowed one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings and struck out six, doing a good job of moving the ball in and out throughout the game.

Emilio Pagan came on in the ninth and recorded the final out for his sixth save this season.

Andrew Cashner was scheduled to make this start for Baltimore, but the Orioles traded him to Boston on Saturday and recalled Tom Eshelman for this game.

Eshelman (0-1) was pitching in just his second major league game and struck out seven but gave up four runs on five hits — two of which were homers — and lasted 5 2/3 innings.

The Rays, who homered six times in the 12-4 victory in the second game of Saturday’s nightcap, added the two more in this game. The homers from Meadows and Brosseau accounted for three of their runs.

But it was a Joey Wendle sacrifice fly in the second that gave the Rays an early 1-0 lead. Tampa Bay could have gotten more on that play as the bases were loaded but Baltimore right fielder Trey Mancini raced over and made a sliding catch on the sinking ball.

The Rays made it 2-0 in the third when Meadows homered to right, apparently feeling better after dealing with food poisoning after the All-Star Game. Brosseau then struck again in the sixth with a two-run homer that ended Eshelman’s day.

That was the third homer in two days for Brosseau, who banged out two in the Saturday nightcap.

Baltimore did nothing on offense until Alberto and Stevie Wilkerson singled to start the ninth inning. Anthony Santander later added an RBI single off of Oliver Drake, and Mancini came up as the tying run with two outs but Pagan struck him out.

—Field Level Media