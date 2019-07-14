Six homers help Rays to doubleheader split vs. Orioles

Nate Lowe and Michael Brosseau each homered twice, and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays finished with six home runs while earning a split of their Saturday doubleheader with a 12-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Jul 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Aaron Brooks (38) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yard. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The blowout victory came after Baltimore won the opener 2-1.

The Orioles stayed busy between games by trading right-hander Andrew Cashner to the Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Elio Prado and infielder Noelberth Romero. Both are 17-years old and will be assigned to the Dominican Summer League.

The Rays showed their power in the nightcap, touching up Baltimore starter John Means (7-5) for three of the six homers. Lowe finished with four RBI while Brosseau drove in three more as the Rays had 15 hits.

Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton (11-2) gave up two runs in his six innings and struck out six. The right-hander, who was an American League All-Star, has won three straight games, two of which have come versus Baltimore.

Means, also an All-Star, gave up six runs on eight hits in his six innings of work.

The Rays jumped in front early when Brosseau hit a two-run homer to left in the second. Brousseau has three homers this season and two have come against Means.

Yandy Diaz then made it 3-0 with a solo shot to left in the fourth, his 12th.

Baltimore got some help from Stevie Wilkerson in the bottom of that inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, he lined a two-run single to right that cut the lead to 3-2.

The Rays then broke it open with three runs off Means in the sixth inning and three more versus David Hess in the seventh. In the sixth, Avisail Garcia drove in a run with a single, and he scored on the first Lowe homer.

One inning later, against Hess, Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer, his 15th. Garcia later added a sacrifice fly which gave Tampa Bay a 9-2 lead.

Lowe and Brosseau both added their second homers in the ninth as the Rays scored three more. Lowe has five home runs on the season.

