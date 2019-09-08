Rangers finish 4-game sweep over Orioles

Ronald Guzman and Rougned Odor both homered, Nick Solak drove in four runs, and Mike Minor threw eight strong innings as the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 10-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 8, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) scores a run against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

This victory completed a Texas sweep of the four-game weekend series, and the Rangers won six of the seven games they played against the Orioles this year. It marked the first time Texas has swept a four-game series in Baltimore since 1972.

Texas twice scored three runs in an inning and got runs in five of the first six frames to turn the game into a rout. The Rangers forced Baltimore starter Asher Wojciechowski out after only two innings.

The Rangers finished with 20 hits, and things could have been worse for Baltimore as Texas also left 15 on base.

Minor (13-8) gave up two runs on six hits, struck out three and walked one. He threw 74 strikes on 102 pitches.

Wojciechowski (2-8) allowed four runs on six hits in his abbreviated start. He walked one and struck out two and threw 58 pitches in two innings.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Solak got an RBI single. They stretched it to 4-0 in the second thanks to a Shin-Soo Choo RBI single and a Solak two-run single.

Renato Nunez gave Baltimore its first run with a solo homer in the second before Guzman and Odor hit their own solo shots in the third and fourth, respectively. That gave Texas a 6-1 lead.

A Pedro Severino RBI double in the fifth cut the lead to four before the Rangers took off again. Delino DeShields started a three-run rally in the sixth with his RBI single. Jose Trevino added a sacrifice fly before Choo increased the lead to 9-2 with a run-scoring single.

Texas then made it 10-2 in the seventh when Solak notched his fourth RBI thanks to a single to right. Baltimore added two in the ninth.

