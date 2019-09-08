Rangers jump on O's early, cruise to another win

Rougned Odor hit a three-run home run to cap a six-run first inning as the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-4 on Saturday night.

Sep 7, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo (17) slides under Baltimore Orioles catcher Chance Sisco (15) in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Texas batted around in that first inning against Baltimore starter Aaron Brooks (4-8), who needed 41 pitches to muddle through it. The Rangers scored six runs on just three hits, and those runs came from three straight hitters to give Texas control of the game from the start.

The Rangers loaded the bases with no outs before Nick Solak grounded back to Brooks, who then made a high throw to the plate trying for the force. Danny Santana followed with a two-run single that gave Texas a 3-0 lead.

Odor (3-for-4, three RBIs) came up next and belted a three-run homer to right that extended the Texas lead to 6-0 after just six batters. Brooks struck out the next three hitters, but the damage was done.

Baltimore answered back with three in the first against opener Jonathan Hernandez. Anthony Santander made it 6-1 with an RBI single before a Hernandez wild pitch added another run.

Mason Williams then delivered a sacrifice fly for the third run. Texas scored again on a Delino DeShields RBI single in the third, and that ended Brooks’ night.

The right-hander had pitched better of late but was ineffective this time, giving up seven runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Hernandez went the same distance for the Rangers and allowed three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks as Texas made this a bullpen game. The Rangers used six pitchers in all, none of whom went longer than 2 2/3 innings. Yohander Mendez (1-0) took over for Hernandez and was credited with the win.

Baltimore cut the lead to 7-4 on a Rio Ruiz homer in the fourth before Texas scored twice in the sixth, one coming on the Orioles’ third error of the night and the other scoring on a Jeff Mathis double.

The Rangers can sweep the four-game series with a win Sunday.

—Field Level Media