Granderson's 9th-inning blast lifts Jays over Orioles

Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning after Toronto teammate Aaron Sanchez lost his no-hit bid in the eighth, and the visiting Blue Jays edged the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday.

Granderson broke a 1-1 tie by lifting a 1-2 fastball from Darren O’Day (0-1) over the scoreboard in right field. It was his 25th career homer in the ninth inning or later.

Granderson’s first homer as a Blue Jay occurred after Sanchez (1-1) lost his no-hit bid on the first pitch of the eighth by allowing a double to Tim Beckham.

Sanchez was attempting to become the second pitcher to throw a no-hitter at Camden Yards and first since the Boston Red Sox’s Hideo Nomo on April 4, 2001.

The right-hander allowed one run on three hits in eight innings while striking out four and working around five walks in a 98-pitch inning. Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save of the season, the 100th save of his career. At 23 years, 62 days, he became the youngest pitcher ever to reach the milestone.

Sanchez lost his no-hit bid on the when Beckham’s hard-hit ground ball went under third baseman Josh Donaldson’s legs into left field for a double. Beckham took third on a base hit by Anthony Santander and scored when Chance Sisco doubled over the leaping attempt of first baseman Justin Smoak into right field.

After getting the first out, Sanchez intentionally walked Manny Machado, and the move worked as Jonathan Schoop bounced into a double play.

Baltimore’s shaky defense allowed Toronto to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth.

Smoak walked and went to second on a Miguel Castro wild pitch. Yangervis Solarte blooped a single into right field, and Smoak stopped at third. However, Santander’s throw to the plate kicked off catcher Sisco’s left shin guard and deflected into the tunnel leading to the Toronto dugout. Smoak was awarded the extra base while Santander was charged with a throwing error.

Sanchez was bidding for the second no-hitter in Toronto history and first since Dave Stieb on Sept. 2, 1990, against Cleveland.

Baltimore starter Andrew Cashner allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings while throwing 104 pitches.

