Jones' slam rallies O's past Jays for 1st 3-game sweep

EditorsNote: Tweaks 3rd, 4th, 7th and 9th grafs

Adam Jones hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs as the Baltimore Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit and defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

The win gave the Orioles a sweep of the Blue Jays in the three-game series, the first time in 2018 Baltimore has scored a three-game sweep.

Jones finished the night 2-for-5 after getting four hits in Tuesday’s win. His grand slam in the fifth gave the Orioles a 5-4 lead.

Baltimore starter Alex Cobb had given the Orioles six straight quality starts but allowed three homers and five runs in 5 2/3 innings this time. Sean Gilmartin (1-0) picked up the victory thanks to an inning of scoreless relief, and Mychal Givens earned his fifth save by recording the game’s final out.

Toronto starter Ryan Borucki had a no-decision after giving up five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The Jays took a 1-0 lead early when Justin Smoak homered with two outs in the top of the first.

Toronto then added three more in the second. Kevin Pillar hit a one-out solo shot for a 2-0 lead before Russell Martin walked and went to third on an Aledmys Diaz single.

Devon Travis made it 3-0 with an RBI double to right before Billy McKinney added a sacrifice fly.

But the Orioles came back with power. Trey Mancini hit a solo homer in the fourth before Jones’ grand slam.

The Blue Jays answered in the top of the sixth when Travis tied it with a solo homer. Austin Wynns then snapped the 5-5 tie in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single off Danny Barnes (2-2).

Wynns later scored on a wild pitch from Ryan Tepera that gave the Orioles a 7-5 lead. They added three more in the eighth against Ken Giles.

Giles made a throwing error on a Wynns sacrifice bunt which brought in the first run of the eighth. A Martin fielding error at third on a Mancini grounder made it 9-5, and Jones singled in the final Baltimore run.

Toronto finished the game with four errors.

—Field Level Media