Orioles end losing streak, Morales' HR streak

Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs, and David Hess threw six shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 Monday night in the opener of their three-game series at Camden Yards.

Toronto’s Kendrys Morales was unsuccessful in his bid to tie the major league record of hitting a home run in eight consecutive games. The designated hitter went 0-for-3 with a walk, and his streak ended at seven, which still set a club record.

Baltimore ended its eight-game losing streak. The Orioles now are 2-12 versus Toronto this season. The Blue Jays lost their second in a row after a five-game win streak that included a three-game sweep of the Orioles last week.

Toronto starter Sam Gaviglio pitched against Baltimore for a second straight start — while Hess did the same vs. the Blue Jays.

Hess (3-8) scattered four hits, fanned five and walked two while earning his first victory since May 25, snapping his own seven-game losing streak. He spent nearly three weeks in the minors during July.

Gaviglio (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with all four runs coming in the sixth. He struck out two and walked two.

Both teams threatened a few times early, with the Jays twice leaving two runners stranded. Baltimore finally broke through and took the lead for good in the sixth.

Cedric Mullins led off with a single, and Jonathan Villar laid down a perfect bunt toward third on a 1-2 pitch that the Blue Jays could do nothing with. After a Gaviglio wild pitch, Adam Jones was intentionally walked before Chris Davis made it 1-0 by grounding into a force play.

That left runners on first and third with one out, and Mancini brought them in with his three-run homer to right-center that gave the Orioles a 4-0 lead. He also homered Sunday night in Baltimore’s loss to the New York Yankees.

In the seventh, Mancini lined a two-run double that made it 6-0. Tim Beckham followed with an RBI single.

For the Jays, Murphy Smith made his major league debut in relief at age 31. He came on in the seventh and threw 1 1/3 perfect innings.

—Field Level Media