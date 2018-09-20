Stewart's first homer powers Orioles past Jays

DJ Stewart homered, doubled and scored twice, and Cedric Mullins added an RBI single in the seventh inning as the host Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series.

The Orioles (44-108) set a team record for losses on Tuesday, but they did not add to it in this game. Toronto (69-83) saw its four-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Yacabonis was a last-minute starter for the Orioles, as injuries have really hurt their rotation, despite the September call-ups. The right-hander went four shutout innings and gave up two hits.

Mike Wright Jr. (4-2) then came on for two scoreless innings before Miguel Castro went 1 2/3 innings and gave up one run. Tanner Scott recorded the final out of the eighth.

Mychal Givens closed it in the ninth and earned his eighth save.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada (7-13) and gave up just one run in six innings. He allowed four hits with five strikeouts and a walk, but the Toronto offense gave him no support.

Stewart provided the Orioles an early lead with his first major league homer in the third inning. He belted a shot off the right field foul pole that put the Orioles on top, 1-0.

The Jays nearly tied it in the fourth when Kendrys Morales flied to right with the bases loaded, but Adam Jones gunned down Billy McKinney at the plate.

Stewart helped again in the seventh. He lined his first major league double — one night after getting his initial major league hit — to right-center before moving to third on an Austin Wynns fly ball to right.

Mullins, a switch hitter, then recorded his first major league RBI batting right-handed with a single to left which gave the Orioles a 2-0 lead. Stewart finished the night 2-for-3 and got another first — multi-hit game No. 1.

McKinney hit a solo homer off Castro in the eighth, his fifth of the year, before the Orioles locked up the win.

—Field Level Media