Biggio's blasts help Jays rout Orioles

EditorsNote: Clarified Stroman’s ER in 3rd graf

Jun 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Cavan Biggio homered twice and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a home run and three RBIs as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 12-3 Thursday night.

Freddy Galvis, Danny Jansen and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each drove in two runs as the Jays banged out 17 hits, scored seven runs in one inning and have won two straight after dropping five in a row.

Starter Marcus Stroman (4-8), often plagued by a lack of run support this season, had plenty in this game as he allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings.

Gabriel Ynoa (0-3) was effective in his start for Baltimore, allowing three runs in five innings plus one batter, but that last hitter was Gurriel, who broke a 2-2 tie with a homer. The Baltimore bullpen then fell apart, giving up nine runs over the final four innings.

After a 32-minute rain delay pushed back the start of the game, Toronto took the lead with single runs in the second and third innings. Biggio hit his second major league homer to put the Blue Jays up 1-0 in the second.

In the third, Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single before Baltimore answered in the bottom half on Anthony Santander’s run-scoring single.

Santander came through again in the fifth with a game-tying RBI single off Stroman. But Toronto broke the game open with a seven-run sixth.

After Gurriel’s home run, Paul Fry came on to pitch and ran into all kinds of trouble, eventually allowing five runs on three hits in one-third of an inning. He also walked two.

Galvis (double) and Jansen (single) had back-to-back two-run hits that gave the Jays a 7-2 lead. Guerrero Jr. and Justin Smoak later added RBI singles to complete the big inning and make it 9-2.

Biggio homered in the seventh for a 10-2 lead, while Guerrero and Gurriel also drove in runs in that inning. Chance Sisco hit a solo homer for the Orioles in the eighth.

—Field Level Media