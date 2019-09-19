Grichuk, Jays slam Orioles in 9th

Randal Grichuk hit a grand slam off Miguel Castro with two outs in the top of the ninth to cap a six-run inning as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 Wednesday night.

Sep 18, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A general view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards during the first inning of the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore held a 9-5 lead going into the ninth when Castro came on and got into trouble. He eventually gave up a bases-loaded single to Cavan Biggio that scored one run. Grichuk followed with his home run on a 3-1 sinker from Castro (1-3) for a 10-9 lead.

The blast was Grichuk’s 30th homer of the year.

Reese McGuire later added an RBI double off Branden Kline that completed the rally.

Brock Stewart (4-0) got the victory in relief, and Derek Law earned his fifth save despite a rocky bottom of the ninth in which he gave up one run and threw 31 pitches.

After the Orioles cut the lead to 11-10 on DJ Stewart’s RBI double, they had the bases loaded with one out. Law then retired Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini to end the 4-hour, 8-minute marathon.

The Orioles had a 7-1 lead through five innings, but a three-run homer from Teoscar Hernandez and the Grichuk grand slam turned everything around.

For Baltimore, Villar and Anthony Santander both homered while Mancini drove in three runs.

Toronto starter Clay Buchholz gave up seven runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, but the late rally saved him. Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy allowed one run on five hits and struck out eight but walked five in five innings.

The Orioles took the lead in the first on back-to-back RBI doubles from Rio Ruiz and Austin Hays.

In the second, the Jays cut the deficit to 2-1 on Bo Bichette’s RBI single. Baltimore answered in the bottom half with Mancini’s two-run double.

Villar added a solo homer with two outs in the fourth. Mancini followed with a single before Santander belted his two-run shot to center that gave the Orioles a 7-1 edge and ended Buchholz’s night.

The Jays made it 7-2 on Bichette’s RBI single in the sixth. Hernandez continued the comeback with a three-run homer off Shawn Armstrong in the seventh before DJ Stewart delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom half.

Mancini pitched in again with his sacrifice fly in the eighth that gave Baltimore a 9-5 advantage. That drove in Villar, who doubled and registered his 36th steal just before that, but the Blue Jays changed everything in the ninth.

—Field Level Media