Three two-run homers carry Orioles past Jays

Pedro Severino, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander hit two-run homers, Spenser Watkins won his first major league start and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 Tuesday night.

The Orioles, returning from a 4-6 road trip, stopped a three-game losing streak by winning the opener of a three-game series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Randal Grichuk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added solo shots for the Blue Jays, who have lost two in a row.

Watkins (1-0), who had pitched one major league inning before the start, allowed one run, three hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings.

Toronto starter Steven Matz (7-4) gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits in four-plus innings. He fanned four without issuing a walk.

The Blue Jays, coming off a 6-4 homestand, jumped on top in the first inning. Marcus Semien walked, moved to third on Bo Bichette’s single and scored on Guerrero’s sacrifice fly.

The Orioles took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Ramon Urias singled with two outs and Severino hit his fourth home run of the season.

Baltimore increased the margin to 7-1 in the fifth. Domingo Leyba reached base when Bichette threw wildly to first on a grounder to shortstop, and Mullins hit his 16th homer this season, his fifth against the Blue Jays.

Trent Thornton then replaced Matz and allowed Trey Mancini’s one-out single and Ryan Mountcastle’s double. Mancini scored from third on a wild pitch, and Santander hit his sixth homer of the season.

Grichuk led off the seventh with a home run against Dillon Tate, who had replaced Watkins in the sixth. It was Grichuk’s 16th home run of the season and the 21st of his career against Baltimore.

Guerrero hit his 28th homer of the season in the eighth against Tanner Scott.

Tyler Wells allowed Grichuk’s single and Gurriel’s 10th homer in the ninth inning.

Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (ankle) was a late scratch.

Toronto obtained right-hander Trevor Richards and minor league right-hander Bowden Francis on Tuesday from the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

