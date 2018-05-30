Nationals edge Orioles for fifth win in row

Bryce Harper and Mark Reynolds both homered early, and the visiting Washington Nationals stretched their winning streak to five with a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Washington swept Miami over the weekend and now has won the first two games of the series at Camden Yards. The Nationals topped Baltimore 6-0 on Monday afternoon as the Orioles’ offense has struggled in recent days.

Harper homered in the first and Reynolds did the same in the fourth against Orioles starter Dylan Bundy. That helped the Nationals take a 3-1 lead in the fourth.

Washington starter Jeremy Hellickson (2-0), who pitched part of 2017 with the Orioles, returned after blister issues in his previous start and made it through five innings. He allowed two runs on six hits.

The Nationals used four relievers to finish the game, and closer Sean Doolittle earned his 12th save thanks to a scoreless ninth. Baltimore put runners on first and second with one out before Doolittle escaped by striking out the next two batters.

Bundy (3-7) ran into home run troubles again. He gave up two homers and three runs on 11 hits in his six innings, and he has now allowed 16 homers in 68 2/3 innings. Bundy struck out six without issuing a walk.

Harper’s first-inning homer gave Washington a 1-0 lead, and the right fielder went 3-for-5. Baltimore’s Manny Machado, who will be one of the prime free agents on the market after the season along with Harper, answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the first.

Wilmer Difo gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the second before Reynolds, also a former Oriole, made it 3-1 with his fourth-inning solo blast.

Adam Jones cut the lead to 3-2 with his RBI double in the fifth. Chance Sisco scored and Jace Peterson tried to score on the play but was thrown out at home on a relay from shortstop Trea Turner.

Washington left fielder Juan Soto, a 19-year-old appearing in his ninth major league game, had his first three-hit contest. He is batting .393 (11-for-28).

