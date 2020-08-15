Nats lose Strasburg, but end Orioles' win streak

EditorsNote: Adds “three earned runs” to 7th graf, minor edits

Aug 14, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Rain falls during a rain delay prior to the game between the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Despite seeing starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg exit in the first inning, the Washington Nationals got 5 1/3 strong innings from Erick Fedde and ended host Baltimore’s six-game winning streak 15-3 on Friday night.

This was sort of the second game of the day. At 5 p.m., the teams resumed a suspended game from last Sunday in Washington as the Nationals’ tarp crew couldn’t get the field covered and left a huge puddle.

Since it was a mechanical error, the game was suspended with Baltimore holding a 5-2 lead in the top of the sixth rather than declared complete, so the two teams finished that game before Friday’s regularly scheduled game. The Orioles won the game 6-2.

Strasburg, who started last weekend’s game, did the same in Friday’s nightcap, but lasted only 16 pitches after a rain delay of one hour, 57 minutes at the start.

Strasburg’s start last Sunday was his first this season due to nerve irritation issues in his hand. There was no official word as to why he left in the opening inning Friday but he was shaking his hand after getting just two outs.

In the first game, infielder Starlin Castro broke his right wrist in the seventh inning and went on the 10-day injured list. So, it was a costly day for the Nationals.

After Anthony Santander homered off Strasburg in the first, Washington took over against Tommy Milone (1-2), who allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

While Fedde (1-1) saved the day for the Nats — he gave up no runs on two hits and three walks in shutting down the hot Orioles — the Nationals had six players knock in two runs apiece. Yan Gomes gave Washington the lead for good with a two-run triple in the second.

Luis Garcia (2-for-5) drove in two in his major league debut, taking Castro’s spot in the lineup. Adam Eaton, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick and Asdrubal Cabrera (who homered) also knocked in two.

Soto made it 3-1 by grounding into a force out in the third. Kendrick and Carter Kieboom both drove in runs with singles in that inning.

A Cabrera sacrifice fly stretched the lead to 6-1 in the fourth. The Nationals led 7-2 after seven innings, then put up six in the eighth for a 13-2 lead.

