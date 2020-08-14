Orioles breeze to win in completion of suspended game

The Baltimore Orioles completed their suspended game with the Washington Nationals without too much trouble, cruising to their sixth straight victory with a 6-2 win on Friday.

This means the Orioles swept that series also, giving them two straight series on the road against National League East teams. Later on Friday, Baltimore starts a three-game series with the Nationals.

In the game that started in Washington, Baltimore scored five runs in the fifth of World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg (0-1) last Sunday. Starlin Castro belted a two-run homer in the bottom half of that frame before Mother Nature intervened in the top of the sixth.

The Washington grounds crew had problems getting the tarp down and left a huge puddle in the infield, which made that area unplayable. But because it was a mechanical error, the game was suspended and not declared a victory for the Orioles, which it could have as both teams already had batted five times.

Travis Lakins (2-0) got the win in the relief for the Baltimore. Strasburg took the loss as he’s had problems with a nerve irritation in his pitching hand.

The Orioles jumped ahead Sunday when Bryan Holaday had an RBI single before Hanser Alberto doubled in a pair of runs. Then, Anthony Santander drove in two with a single for a 5-0 lead.

Castro got his two-run blast Sunday before the bad weather set in.

After the field was deemed unplayable, the teams agreed to pick it up before the first game of this series in Baltimore. The only thing was that the Nationals would remain the home team.

Holaday knocked in the only run of those final 3 2/3 innings with an infield single, and that proved to be more than enough.

Mychal Givens finished off the ninth but did not get a save as it was not a save situation.

