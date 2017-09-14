Preview: Blue Jays at Twins

A turnaround in their play at home has the Minnesota Twins in control of the second wild card in the American League as they bid for their first postseason berth since 2010. The Twins have won 10 of their last 12 at Target Field as they prepare to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday for the opener of their four-game series.

Eddie Rosario belted a two-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning Wednesday as Minnesota completed a two-game sweep of San Diego and maintained its two-game lead for the final wild-card spot. It was the eighth homer of the series and second in as many nights for Rosario, who helped the Twins reach the .500 mark at home for the first time since May 5. While Minnesota set a Target Field record with seven homers in the series opener, the pitching has allowed one run and 11 hits over 19 innings. Toronto’s four-game winning streak was halted by Baltimore despite three hits from Kendrys Morales, leaving the Blue Jays 8 1/2 games behind the Twins.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Brett Anderson (3-3, 5.90 ERA) vs. Twins RH José Berríos (12-7, 3.94)

Anderson, who started the season with the Chicago Cubs, recorded his first win in his third start with the Blue Jays, limiting Detroit to two runs and five hits over six innings on Saturday. He registered a quality start in his previous outing, allowing three runs over six frames in a no-decision at Baltimore. Anderson is 3-3 with a 3.80 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Twins.

Berrios has leveled off after opening the season by winning seven of his first eight starts, but he is coming off a strong effort in a no-decision at Kansas City in which he allowed two runs over seven innings. He has alternated strong and poor outings in his last six turns, working seven frames in half of them while yielding a combined 16 runs in the other three. Morales is 1-for-7 versus Berrios.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rosario has hit safely in seven straight games and has recorded three homers and nine RBIs in his last five contests.

2. Morales is 9-for-23 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Twins LHP Adalberto Mejia was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Blue Jays 3