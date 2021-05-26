Charlie Morton fans nine as Braves beat Red Sox

EditorsNote: 2nd update, 3rd graf, change Martinez to Santana; smaller changes elsewhere

Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton limited the powerful Boston bats to three hits in seven strong innings and helped the visiting Braves knock off the Red Sox 3-1 on Tuesday and extend their winning streak to four games.

Morton (3-2) allowed only one run, this one unearned, for the second straight game and picked up his first victory since April 26. Morton matched his season high with nine strikeouts and walked two. Morton retired the final 13 batters he faced and improved his career record to 7-1 against Boston.

Atlanta’s Edgar Santana pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Will Smith picked up his eighth save with a perfect ninth, striking out the final two batters. Braves pitchers limited the Red Sox to three hits, tied for their second-lowest total of the season.

Boston starter Garrett Richards (4-3) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Richards, who had won four consecutive decisions, took his first loss since April 21.

The win pulled the Braves back to the .500 mark for the first time since May 9. They had been as far as four games under .500.

The Red Sox took their second loss in a row after a four-game winning streak.

Boston opened the scoring in the first inning when Morton hit Rafael Devers with a pitch while the bases were loaded. Enrique Hernandez, who led off the frame with a single, came home.

The Braves scored twice in the third inning. Marcell Ozuna doubled home a run, but Ozuna was injured on a dive into third base on the next play and had to leave the game. Ozzie Albies hit a grounder to second, which allowed Freddie Freeman to score, but Ozuna was thrown out at third and dislocated his left ring and middle fingers on third baseman Devers’ foot.

Ozuna was due to return to Atlanta to be evaluated.

Atlanta took a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. lined a double into the left field corner that scored Pablo Sandoval, who had singled and moved to second on William Contreras’ walk.

Sandoval, who spent three unsuccessful years with Boston from 2015-17, was lustily booed by the fans at Fenway Park. He went 3-for-4 as Atlanta’s designated hitter.

The teams complete their two-game series on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media