Ozuna goes deep, deeper, deepest as Braves rout Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna hit three long home runs and rookie right-hander Ian Anderson pitched six strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Ozuna was 3-for-5 with six RBIs. He tallied the first three-homer game of his career — and the first ever by a National League player at Fenway Park — and recorded his second multi-homer game of the season. The last Brave with a three-homer game was Matt Kemp in 2017 against Milwaukee.

Ozuna, who has 11 home runs, hit a 401-foot two-run homer, a 441-foot solo shot over the Green Monster, and a booming 437-foot three-run homer to dead center. The second homer was the 1,000th hit of his career.

Anderson (2-0) made his major league debut last week by beating the New York Yankees and followed it by beating the Red Sox, the team he idolized while growing up.

Anderson joined Cleveland’s Luis Tiant (1964) as the only other major leaguer to open their career with wins over the Yankees and Red Sox in their first two starts.

Anderson pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

The victory ensured the Braves of their first series win against the Red Sox since 2004.

Boston starter Ryan Weber pitched four innings in his first start since Aug. 7. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two. Robert Stock (0-1), the third pitcher used, took the loss.

The Braves wasted little time taking the lead when Ozuna launched a two-run homer in the first inning.

The Red Sox tied the score at 2-2 in the third inning thanks to RBI singles by Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers.

The Braves took the lead in the sixth inning by getting a pair of runs off Stock. Austin Riley drove in the go-ahead run with a sharp single, and Ender Inciarte got the second run home by beating out an infield single.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman singled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

