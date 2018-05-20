Martinez homers twice as Red Sox blank Orioles

J.D. Martinez blasted two home runs and finished with three RBIs to supplement a strong start by Eduardo Rodriguez as the host Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 in the finale of a four-game series Sunday.

It was the first multi-homer game with the Red Sox for Martinez (2-for-4), who tied teammate Mookie Betts for the major league lead with 15 home runs. Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-5 and slugged a two-run shot as Boston won three of four in the series.

Rodriguez (4-1) claimed the victory, striking out seven over 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing nine hits and walking none.

Baltimore starter David Hess (1-1) was charged with five runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a 4 2/3-inning defeat. Adam Jones went 3-for-4 for the Orioles, who lost for the 15th time in 16 road games.

Martinez’s first-inning blast barely reached the right-field seats, sailing an estimated 324 feet around Pesky’s Pole to put Boston up 1-0. It was Martinez’s American League-leading fifth first-pitch homer of the season.

Boston broke the game open with a four-run fourth, which included Benintendi’s estimated 386-foot, two-run blast to right and Martinez’s mammoth 443-foot, two-run bomb to straightaway center.

Baltimore chased Rodriguez by loading the bases with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Heath Hembree got Trey Mancini to fly out to right to end the threat and preserve Rodriguez’s scoreless outing.

Before the game, the Orioles recalled Hess from Triple-A Norfolk to make his second career start. To make room for Hess on the 25-man roster, Baltimore optioned left-handed reliever Donnie Hart back to Norfolk.

Baltimore right-hander Andrew Cashner (1-5, 4.83 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Boston lefty Chris Sale (4-1, 2.29 ERA) starts a three-game set Tuesday at Tampa Bay.

