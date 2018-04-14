Nunez, Rodriguez lift Red Sox over Orioles, 7-3

Eduardo Nunez socked a three-run homer and Eduardo Rodriguez held his former team to one run over six innings as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-3 to open a four-game series Friday night.

It was Nunez’s (2-for-4) second homer of 2018 and his first since a two-run, inside-the-parker in the opener. Rodriguez (1-0) gave up five hits and two walks and struck out eight in his second start this year.

J.D. Martinez (2-for-4) and Mookie Betts (1-for-4) each had an RBI for Boston, which won for the 11th time in 12 games. At 11-2, the Red Sox matched the 1918 team for the best start in franchise history.

Manny Machado (1-for-4) hit a two-run double and Adam Jones (1-for-3) added an RBI for the Orioles, who have dropped four of their last six.

Baltimore starter Chris Tillman (0-3) allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks in just two innings. Tillman was 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 21 career starts against the Red Sox entering the game.

Friday’s game was the first of 19 meetings between the AL East rivals this season. Baltimore won the season series, 10-9, in 2017.

Boston was without Hanley Ramirez (bruised left wrist), who took a pitch off his wrist and exited Thursday’s game against New York in the first inning. He is considered day-to-day.

Jones’ sacrifice fly in the first inning gave Baltimore an early 1-0 lead.

A Martinez sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first preceded Nunez’s homer, which traveled approximately 371 feet over the Green Monster in left field.

Betts had an RBI double in the second and Rafael Devers scored on a passed ball in the third. Mitch Moreland scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Machado’s two-run double came in the top of the seventh.

Baltimore right-hander Alex Cobb makes his Orioles debut opposite Boston righty Hector Velazquez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) on Saturday.

