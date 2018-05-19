Orioles get to Red Sox early, roll 7-4

EditorsNote: Minor tweak in sixth graf

Baltimore’s four-run fourth inning helped Alex Cobb get his first win with the Orioles and snapped a 13-game road losing streak in the process in a 7-4 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Adam Jones, Manny Machado and Mark Trumbo all had two RBIs apiece and Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which equaled the longest road skid in team history after Thursday’s 6-2 series-opening loss.

Cobb (1-5) gave up three runs on 10 hits and a walk with three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. It was the Boston native’s first win since Sept. 22 with Tampa Bay versus Baltimore. Cobb had a 7.06 ERA through six starts after joining the Orioles in March.

Baltimore’s last road win came April 8 against the New York Yankees, an 8-7 decision in 12 innings. The Orioles had dropped three of four overall after their season-high four-game winning streak.

Mookie Betts hit a solo homer and had two RBIs and both Andrew Benintendi and Eduardo Nunez drove in one for Boston, which had won four of six. The Red Sox are 13-13 since their franchise-best 17-2 start.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (1-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

J.D. Martinez (2-for-5) was back in the Red Sox’s lineup after exiting Thursday with an illness.

Trumbo’s bases-loaded groundout in the first put Baltimore ahead 1-0.

Betts’ third-inning blast to left field tied it, matching Machado for the major league lead with his 14th homer.

Jones and Machado knocked in two apiece on their RBI singles in the fourth, making it 5-1.

Betts’ RBI double in the fifth was followed by Benintendi’s RBI single, but Schoop hit his fourth homer of the year two innings later.

Nunez’s eighth-inning RBI double made it 6-4. Trumbo answered with an RBI double in the ninth.

Baltimore closer Brad Brach recorded the last four outs for his sixth save.

—Field Level Media