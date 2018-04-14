Ramirez homers in victorious return to Red Sox lineup

Hanley Ramirez launched a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs in his return to the lineup as the host Boston Red Sox spoiled Alex Cobb’s debut with the Baltimore Orioles in a 10-3 rout Saturday afternoon.

Ramirez missed the series-opening 7-3 win with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees. He returned and hit third Saturday, going 2-for-5 with a strikeout.

Andrew Benintendi also had three RBIs and J.D. Martinez hit a solo homer and drove in two runs total for Boston, which continued its offensive onslaught with a seventh straight game with six or more runs for its 12th victory in 13 attempts.

Cobb (0-1), a Massachusetts native who spent his first six MLB seasons with Tampa Bay before signing with Baltimore, struggled mightily in a park in which he has fared well historically. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits — including two homers — and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

The right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts at Fenway Park before Saturday.

Pedro Alvarez drove in a pair of runs and Chance Sicso added an RBI for Baltimore, which suffered its fifth loss in seven games.

Boston starter Hector Velazquez (2-0) earned the victory with five innings of two-run ball, giving up six hits and walking one while striking out five.

The Red Sox lost All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts to a foot injury in the first inning during a collision at home plate. Betts was diagnosed with a left foot contusion and his X-rays came back negative.

Boston scored three runs in the first and four in the fourth to build a 8-0 lead before Baltimore scored twice in the fifth. Single runs in the sixth and seventh for the Red Sox put any hopes of an Orioles comeback to rest.

Boston ace left-hander Chris Sale (1-0, 1.06 ERA) opposes Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (0-1, 1.35 ERA) in the third game of the weekend series Sunday afternoon.

— Field Level Media