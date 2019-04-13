Davis erupts from slide to lead Orioles past Red Sox

Chris Davis had three hits and four RBIs to end his record skid with a flourish as the Baltimore Orioles snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-5 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Apr 13, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) during batting practice before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Davis, who entered the contest hitless in his last 54 at-bats dating to last season, hit a two-run single in the first inning to get off the schneid. He added a tiebreaking double in the fifth inning and another double in the eighth, his first three-hit game since Aug. 28.

Andrew Cashner (3-1) once again played stopper for the Orioles (6-9), giving up three runs on three hits in five-plus innings. It was the third straight win for Cashner, who similarly ended a four-game Orioles’ losing streak his last time out against Oakland.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run and had four RBIs for the Red Sox (5-10), who had their first winning streak of the season snapped at two games. Rick Porcello (0-3) struggled with his command through four-plus innings, walking five and allowing three runs on six hits.

Baltimore loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning, setting the stage for Davis to end his drought in triumphant fashion. He delivered with a line drive to right and asked for the ball after he reached first base.

Vazquez’s homer knotted the score in the third, driving home Rafael Devers.

Porcello, who continued to pitch in and out of trouble, allowed back-to-back singles to begin the fifth, ending his day. Heath Hembree came on and gave up Davis’ go-ahead double but kept the deficit at 3-2.

The Orioles opened things up with four runs in the sixth. Cashner, who had allowed just the one hit entering the inning, gave up two to begin the bottom of the frame before Jimmy Yacabonis took over. He got out of a first-and-third spot with a Mitch Moreland double play that scored a run.

The Orioles tacked on two more runs in the seventh, key after the Red Sox scored two in the bottom of the inning on a Vazquez double.

Jonathan Villar, Trey Mancini, Rio Ruiz and Renato Nunez had two hits apiece for Baltimore, and Ruiz and Nunez each had two RBIs.

—Field Level Media