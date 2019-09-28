Orioles use home run attack to down Red Sox

DJ Stewart hit a two-run home run, and Richie Martin, Renato Nunez and Trey Mancini added solo shots as the Baltimore Orioles powered past the host Boston Red Sox 9-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Sep 28, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde (18) speaks to the media prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Martin and Mancini each had two hits and two RBIs as the Orioles (54-107) put themselves in position to finish a three-game sweep in the regular-season finale Sunday. John Means (12-11) earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez homered for the Red Sox (83-78), who lost their third straight. Bogaerts had three hits.

Baltimore came out of the gate swinging, Jonathan Villar doubling to lead off the game before Stewart’s two-run blast made it 2-0 in the first. But Boston answered in the bottom of the frame, as Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Martinez following with a blast two pitches later to go up 3-2.

While the Red Sox’s bats went quiet, the Orioles continued pecking away, knotting the score at 3 on Martin’s solo shot in the second. Nunez put the team up for good, 4-3, with his 31st homer of the season in the third.

The early fireworks came against Red Sox starter Jhoulys Chacin (3-11), who surrendered four runs on five hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

Means, meanwhile, didn’t allow a hit from the second through fourth innings. Boston threatened in the fifth with two two-out singles, but Martinez flied out to right to squander the scoring chance.

The Orioles opened things up with four runs in the sixth inning, during which Villar swiped his 40th base of the season.

The Red Sox got within 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth, but wasted their opportunities from there, grounding into double plays with the bases loaded in the seventh and runners on the corners in the eighth.

Mancini completed the scoring with his 35th homer of the season in the ninth.

