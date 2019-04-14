Price, Bogaerts help Red Sox blank Orioles

EditorsNote: Added walk to Means’ pitching line; other minor edits

Apr 14, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) signs baseballs for Boston Marathon bombing survivors at Fenway Park before their game against the Baltimore Orioles. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

David Price struck out seven over seven dominant innings as the Boston Red Sox blanked the visiting Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Price (1-1) gave up just three hits and walked none, and Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in all four runs as Boston won for the fourth time in six games.

The Orioles lost for the ninth time in their last 11 games, struggling on offense a day after snapping a four-game losing streak with nine-run, 13-hit attack.

Price, who entered 15-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 28 career starts against the Orioles, cruised through the first five innings, giving up just a single in the second. Baltimore threatened in the sixth and seventh, though Price got out of danger each time.

After Richie Martin hit a leadoff double to begin the sixth, Price struck out the next two batters before Joey Rickard hit a rocket liner to third that Rafael Devers snagged on a leap. Trey Mancini led off the seventh with a double but advanced no further as Price needed eight pitches to get the next three outs.

After Ryan Brasier got out of the eighth with Orioles on the corners, Bogaerts blew the game open with a three-run blast. Matt Barnes pitched around a walk and a single in the ninth to seal the victory.

Orioles rookie lefty John Means worked out of a first-and-third jam with no outs in the second, but Boston finally got to him in the fourth.

Steve Pearce singled, and J.D. Martinez doubled off the Green Monster in left to begin the frame. Bogaerts drove Pearce home with a sacrifice fly.

Means (1-2) pitched a career-high five innings, giving up one run on four hits, striking out three while walking one.

Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi exited in the fourth after fouling a ball off the top of his right foot the inning prior. Benintendi initially stayed in the game, gutting out a double, but was replaced by Blake Swihart between innings.

Benintendi had originally been slated for a day off, but Jackie Bradley Jr. was scratched from the starting lineup with the flu.

—Field Level Media