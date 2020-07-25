Red Sox's offensive explosion buries Orioles in opener

J.D. Martinez and Kevin Pillar each drove in three runs as Boston scored 10 over two innings early in the game, and the Red Sox rolled to a 13-2 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Friday night in the season opener for both clubs.

Jul 24, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A moment during a Black Lives Matter presentation before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Red Sox finished with eight doubles, and seven Boston players drove in runs. The hosts had 17 hits and went 10-for-19 with runners in scoring position, giving Ron Roenicke a victory in his Boston managerial debut.

Nathan Eovaldi (1-0) stepped in for Boston and was solid as the fill-in starter with Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez unavailable. He gave up one run on five hits in six innings, not allowing that run until his last frame. The right-hander struck out four and walked one.

Non-roster invitee Tommy Milone (0-1) was the fill-in starter for Baltimore. Milone substituted for 2019 All-Star John Means (arm fatigue). Milone lasted just three innings, giving up four runs on four hits. He also often fell behind in the count and struck out five while walking three.

Milone blanked the Red Sox in the first two innings before everything fell apart. Jose Peraza, who led the Red Sox with four hits, doubled for a 1-0 lead after Jackie Bradley Jr. (3-for-4) started the third with a double.

One out later, Martinez doubled home a run. Pillar’s two-run double later in the third made it 4-0. Both ended up 3-for-5, with Pillar turning in the big effort in his Red Sox debut.

Boston broke it open with six runs in the fourth inning for a 10-0 lead. Andrew Benintendi drew a bases-loaded walk off Cody Carroll. Martinez added a two-run double off Travis Lakins before Xander Bogaerts singled in a run. Pillar and Christian Vazquez then posted consecutive RBI singles for the 10-run edge.

After Renato Nunez drove in a run off of Eovaldi in the sixth, the Red Sox answered once more.

Bradley added a two-run double and Peraza followed with a run-scoring two-bagger in the sixth that gave Boston a 13-1 lead.

Rio Ruiz hit a solo homer for Baltimore in the seventh.

—Field Level Media