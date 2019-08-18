Rodriguez blanks O’s, leads BoSox to fourth straight win

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed just four hits over 7 1/3 shutout innings to lead the host Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Saturday night.

Aug 17, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Renato Nunez (39) takes ground balls prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez (14-5) walked two and struck out four in his longest start of the season as the Red Sox won their fourth straight game. The dominant outing came hours after the team placed ace left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with left elbow inflammation that could end his season.

The Orioles fell for the 11th time in their last 12 contests.

After Rafael Devers hit a two-run home run the opposite way over the Green Monster in left field to give the Red Sox breathing room at 4-0 in the seventh, the Orioles threatened in the eighth.

Hanser Alberto ended Rodriguez’s night with a one-out single, and Trey Mancini greeted Matt Barnes with a single. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch, but Barnes punched out Anthony Santander and Renato Nunez to escape the jam.

Baltimore starter Asher Wojciechowski matched zeroes with Rodriguez over the first four innings before Boston broke through in the fifth. Brock Holt hit the first pitch of the frame for his second home run of the season to end the scoreless tie, and Jackie Bradley Jr. tripled and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The Red Sox put runners on the corners with one out to force Wojciechowski’s exit, but Miguel Castro came on and got J.D. Martinez to ground into a double play.

Wojciechowski (2-6), who allowed just one hit and struck out a career-high 10 Red Sox over 7 1/3 scoreless innings on July 21, was this time tagged for two runs on five hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He punched out four.

Orioles right-hander Hunter Harvey, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, pitched a scoreless eighth in his major league debut, striking out a pair and hitting 100 mph on the stadium gun.

-Field Level Media