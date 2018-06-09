Martinez hits 21st homer as Red Sox win

J.D. Martinez clubbed his major league-leading 21st home run to break a 2-all tie in the fifth inning and send the host Boston Red Sox past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in the second of a three-game series Saturday.

Martinez crushed an 0-1 fastball from White Sox starter Carlos Rodon (0-1) approximately 391 feet into the Red Sox bullpen in right-center field, one at-bat after Xander Bogaerts reached on Jose Abreu’s throwing error.

Jackie Bradley Jr. also hit a solo homer (3rd of 2018) for Boston, which bounced back from a 1-0 loss in Friday’s series opener. Red Sox starter David Price (7-4) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in a six-inning victory.

Boston has won five of seven and 14 of its last 20 games.

Abreu had an RBI double and Kevan Smith added an RBI for Chicago, which had won five of its last eight.

After missing the first 61 games of the season recovering from shoulder surgery, Rodon returned to give up four runs (two earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out seven in his five-inning start.

Chicago led 2-0 in the first after Abreu’s double was followed by Smith’s RBI groundout.

Martinez produced a run in the Boston first, grounding into a 6-4 force out but reaching at first on Yoan Moncada’s throwing error to plate Andrew Benintendi from third. Bradley’s second-inning homer to center tied the game.

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in the ninth for his 20th save.

Martinez returned to Boston’s lineup after sitting out Friday’s game with a stiff back. Mookie Betts, who was eligible to return from the disabled list Friday, missed his 12th consecutive game with a left abdominal strain.

White Sox center fielder Adam Engel (right hamstring) was sidelined for a third straight game.

Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello (8-2, 3.59 ERA) opposes White Sox righty Reynaldo Lopez (1-4, 3.42 ERA) in Sunday’s series finale.

—Field Level Media