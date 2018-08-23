Price pitches Red Sox past Indians

David Price pitched eight scoreless innings and Boston used three two-RBI doubles in the fifth inning to break open a scoreless game as the Red Sox rolled to a 7-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday afternoon in a getaway game at Fenway Park .

The victory allowed the Red Sox, the runaway American League East leaders and owner of the best record in baseball, to earn a split a four-game series with Cleveland, which still leads the American League Central by 12 1/2 games, the largest division lead in MLB. The Red Sox hold a 9 1/2-game lead in the East.

The Indians won the first two games of the series and Boston roared back to win the final two.

Price (14-6) scattered just three hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his 101-pitch outing, which lowered his ERA to 3.50. Tyler Thornburg allowed two hits in the ninth in an inning of relief.

Adam Plutko (4-4) took the loss for the Indians after allowing five of Boston’s runs in the fifth inning. He surrendered five hits and five bases on balls over his 4 1/3 inning stint, while striking out five.

He was followed to the mound by Adam Cimber (one run on two hits while not recording an out in the fifth), Oliver Perez and Josh Tomlin (one run on five hits over the final three innings).

Blake Swihart began the Red Sox’s fifth-inning offensive onslaught with a double that drove home Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Xander Bogaerts followed with another two-base hit that plated Andrew Benintendi and Swihart, and Eduardo Nunez ripped a third double that allowed J.D. Martinez and Bogaerts to cross to take Price to a 6-0 lead.

Martinez got into the RBI parade in the sixth when he singled home Mookie Betts to push the Red Sox advantage to 7-0.

Every batter in the Red Sox lineup reached base at least once, and all but Benintendi had hits in Boston’s 10-hit attack. Benintendi walked twice.

The Indians managed just five hits in the game, two by ninth-place hitter Greg Allen, and left just three runners on base in the loss.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland left the game in the bottom of the first inning after suffering a left knee contusion.

—Field Level Media