Indians overtake Red Sox with 5-run ninth

May 28, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (65) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Luplow hit a two-run double to complete a five-run, ninth-inning rally as the Cleveland Indians stunned the host Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Tuesday night.

The Indians trailed 5-2 entering the frame and appeared headed to their eighth loss in their last nine games before Roberto Perez greeted Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier with a solo home run to straightaway center. After Jake Bauers worked an eight-pitch walk, Greg Allen roped a two-run homer to right to knot the score.

Travis Lakins (0-1) took over for the Red Sox and hit the first man he faced before walking two more to load the bases for Luplow, who crushed a ball that just eluded Mookie Betts in right for the game-winning hit.

The rally made a winner of Nick Wittgren (2-0) even though he allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Brad Hand worked around a walk and a single to strike out the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

The game was scoreless until the sixth, when Xander Bogaerts got the Red Sox on the board with an RBI single. He drove home Rafael Devers, who reached third with one out on his first career triple. Bogaerts came around to score along with J.D. Martinez (double) when Cleveland second baseman Mike Freeman muffed a Brock Holt grounder for a two-run error to give Boston a 3-0 lead.

Cleveland’s comeback began in the eighth when Francisco Lindor hit a two-run double into the gap in right-center, but Matt Barnes came on to keep the score 3-2. Michael Chavis and Steve Pearce drove in runs in the bottom of the frame to give the Red Sox their three-run advantage entering the ninth.

Holding Boston scoreless over the first five innings was right-hander Zach Plesac in his major league debut. Plesac allowed one run on four hits and a walk and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings.

Red Sox southpaw David Price gave up just three hits and struck out six over six scoreless innings. Both starters returned after a 1-hour, 9-minute rain delay in the second inning.

—Field Level Media