Red Sox honor Buckner, then rout Indians

Sandy Leon belted a three-run homer to highlight a six-run fifth inning as the host Boston Red Sox posted a 12-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday.

May 27, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Indians pitcher Jefry Rodriguez (68) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez launched a pair of solo homers, Jackie Bradley Jr. ripped a pair of RBI doubles, and Mookie Betts joined Xander Bogaerts with two hits and two runs apiece as Boston recorded its sixth win in nine games.

A moment of silence was observed prior to the game to honor the memory of former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner, who died after a battle with dementia on Monday. He was 69.

Buckner collected 2,715 hits in a career that spanned four decades, although he is known by many for his error that helped the New York Mets win Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.

Also prior to the game, Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced at a news conference that he is taking an indefinite break from rehabilitation of his ailing left knee. “I’m not sure,” Pedroia said, when asked if thought he would be able to play again.

The Red Sox took control of the contest in the fifth inning, as Rafael Devers, Bogaerts and Bradley each had an RBI double before Leon deposited a 3-2 slider from Oliver Perez into the Green Monster seats to stake Boston to a 9-3 lead.

Martinez homered to give the Red Sox a 10-3 advantage in the sixth inning. He capped the scoring in the eighth with a shot into the Green Monster seats, sending the Indians to their seventh loss in eight games.

Rick Porcello (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Cleveland benefited from a bit of small-ball to take an early 2-0 advantage, with Jason Kipnis providing an RBI single and rookie Oscar Mercado scoring on a fielder’s choice in the first inning. The Indians added a run in the third on Jake Bauers’ RBI groundout.

Boston trimmed the deficit in the bottom of the third. Betts advanced to third base after his hard-hit RBI single bounced past right fielder Mercado. Betts didn’t stay there for long as he scored on a wild pitch from Jefry Rodriguez (1-5).

Brock Holt forged a tie at 3 in the fourth with an RBI single.

Rodriguez (1-5) gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media