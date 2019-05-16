Chavis' hit gives Red Sox walk-off win over Rockies

EditorsNote: rewords second graf

May 15, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Chavis hit an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Wednesday to salvage a two-game series split.

After Boston lost in 11 innings the night prior, Chavis assured a different result on the first pitch he saw from Rockies reliever Chad Bettis (1-3). Xander Bogaerts scored after leading off the inning with a double.

Brandon Workman (3-1) got the win after escaping a two-out, two-on jam in the top of the 10th.

The Red Sox had several chances to win the game earlier, putting two men on in both the seventh and eighth innings without scoring.

In the ninth, Boston received a gift from Colorado when a popout from Mookie Betts turned into a ground-rule double after Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia and shortstop Trevor Story collided chasing it down. Story was injured on the play and replaced by Pat Valaika.

Colorado intentionally walked J.D. Martinez to load the bases before Eduardo Nunez grounded into a forceout to end the threat.

Martinez hit his fourth home run in his past three games and had three RBIs as the Red Sox won for the 12th time in their past 15 games.

The Rockies rallied from a 5-0 deficit to knot the score with a three-run seventh before falling for the second time in their past six games.

A day after striking out a franchise-record-tying 24 batters, Boston pitching whiffed another 16. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez had a season-high 10, and he allowed five runs on nine hits with one walk in six-plus innings.

Rodriguez entered the seventh having allowed just two runs before the Rockies loaded the bases with no outs. Matt Barnes came in and gave up a two-run single to Story, and Daniel Murphy drove in the tying run on a groundout to make it 5-5.

After scoring twice in the first inning, Boston broke the game open with a three-run third. Betts singled home a run before Martinez drove him in on his two-run blast into the bullpen in right-center to make it 5-0.

Colorado began chipping away with two runs in the fourth.

Rockies starter German Marquez surrendered five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six with no walks.

—Field Level Media