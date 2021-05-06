Franchy Cordero, Red Sox top Tigers in high-scoring affair

Franchy Cordero had three hits and reached on a fielding error in the eighth inning to allow the go-ahead run to score as the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Detroit Tigers 12-9 on Thursday afternoon.

Cordero’s two-out dribbler was misplayed by Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario. Alex Verdugo followed with a two-run single, two batters after pinch hitter Christian Vazquez tied the game at 9 with an RBI single.

Rafael Devers (2-for-5) drove in three runs and J.D. Martinez (2-for-6) had two RBIs and scored three runs for the Red Sox. Cordero and Xander Bogaerts (2-for-3) each added an RBI while Matt Andriese (1-1) earned the win after allowing a run on three hits in the eighth.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed a season-worst six runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Boston had lost four of six and was in danger of dropping its second straight series, but has now won six of its last 10.

Candelario had three hits and an RBI one day after his three-run homer in the 10th inning gave Detroit a 6-5 win. Harold Castro (3-for-5) and Wilson Ramos (2-for-5) each drove in two runs for the Tigers.

Alex Lange (0-1) was charged with a blown save after allowing two unearned runs in the eighth. Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull was chased after only three innings, giving up four runs -- two earned -- on seven hits while striking out three.

Detroit entered the day with the worst record in the majors and has lost 12 of 14.

The Red Sox built a 4-1 lead after three innings before Ramos doubled and Castro hit a two-run single to tie it in the fourth. Detroit went ahead 7-5 in the sixth before Martinez singled in a run and Devers added a two-run single to make it 8-7.

Victor Reyes’ groundout in the seventh tied it, and Ramos’ single in the eighth made it 9-8 for Detroit.

Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his first save for Boston.

Ramos left the game with lower back tightness and was replaced behind the plate by Grayson Greiner to start the bottom of the eighth. Boston center fielder Kike Hernandez exited in the first with right hamstring tightness.

Detroit sends left-hander Tarik Skubal (0-4, 6.14 ERA) to the mound for Friday’s opener of a three-game series against Minnesota. Boston lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 4.18 ERA) gets the start on Friday to open a four-game series at Baltimore.

--Field Level Media