Tigers-Red Sox postponed due to rain

Monday night’s scheduled game between the Detroit Tigers and host Boston Red Sox was postponed due to expected heavy rain.

The contest was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET with the regularly scheduled night contest scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Scheduled Monday starters Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96 ERA) of the Tigers and Chris Sale (0-4, 8.50) of the Red Sox — both left-handers — will be pushed back to start Tuesday’s opener.

Right-hander Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 3.43) of Detroit and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 7.20) of Boston are scheduled to start the night game.

—Field Level Media