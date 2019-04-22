US MLB
April 22, 2019 / 8:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tigers-Red Sox postponed due to rain

Field Level Media

1 Min Read

Monday night’s scheduled game between the Detroit Tigers and host Boston Red Sox was postponed due to expected heavy rain.

The contest was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is slated to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET with the regularly scheduled night contest scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Scheduled Monday starters Matthew Boyd (1-1, 2.96 ERA) of the Tigers and Chris Sale (0-4, 8.50) of the Red Sox — both left-handers — will be pushed back to start Tuesday’s opener.

Right-hander Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 3.43) of Detroit and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 7.20) of Boston are scheduled to start the night game.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below