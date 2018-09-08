Astros rally late to down Red Sox, 6-3

EditorsNote: Cuts down word count, adds Price return from wrist injury

Tyler White capped the Houston Astros’ second consecutive three-run inning with an RBI single in the eighth, helping secure a 6-3 victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Friday at Fenway Park.

The Astros extended their winning streak to six games with the come-from-behind victory. They trailed 2-0 entering the seventh inning, limited to one hit at that point by Red Sox left-hander David Price.

But third baseman Alex Bregman continued his torrid play with a leadoff double in the seventh to become the first runner to reach second base against Price, who entered that frame having retired 14 consecutive batters.

Price, making his first start since getting hit on the wrist by a line drive on Aug. 29, departed after issuing a one-out walk to White, completing his outing after matching his season high of 10 strikeouts. He recorded seven called third strikes.

The Astros immediately went to work against Red Sox right-hander Ryan Brasier. Yuli Gurriel, who recorded the first hit against Price, delivered an RBI double that plated Bregman. Pinch hitter Tony Kemp later added a two-run, opposite-field double that scored White and Gurriel and pushed the Astros to a 3-2 lead.

The Red Sox pulled even in the bottom of the seventh, sparked by a one-out walk from nine-hole hitter Jackie Bradley Jr., against Astros reliever Collin McHugh. Ryan Pressly (2-1) entered in relief of McHugh, walked Mookie Betts and surrendered an RBI single to J.D. Martinez that knotted the score.

Betts finished 3-for-4 with a walk and a run.

The Astros rallied again in the eighth, this time against Red Sox right-hander Joe Kelly (4-2). George Springer, Jose Altuve and Bregman opened the frame with consecutive singles before Carlos Correa delivered a sacrifice fly to right field.

Altuve, who advanced a base on the unsuccessful throw home on Springer, scored when Kelly uncorked a wild pitch to White. Later in that same at-bat, White lined a single to left that plated Bregman.

Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. Cole became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to record 250 strikeouts in a season, increasing his season total to 251.

Roberto Osuna notched his fifth save for the Astros, and 14th on the year, with a perfect ninth.

