Devers' tiebreaking double sends Red Sox past Angels in slugfest

Rafael Devers knocked a tiebreaking RBI double in the seventh inning and finished 3-for-4 to lead the Boston Red Sox past the visiting Los Angeles Angels 9-6 in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday night.

J.D. Martinez added a three-run blast for his major league-leading 25th homer, Sandy Leon hit a two-run blast and had three RBIs and Eduardo Nunez added a solo shot as Boston won for the fifth time in six games.

Martin Maldonado slugged a three-run homer and Ian Kinsler had a solo shot, but the Angels couldn’t avoid their season-high-tying fifth straight loss.

Los Angeles lost 9-1 in Tuesday’s opener and has been outscored 45-10 in five games against Boston this season.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes (2-2) tossed a scoreless inning with three strikeouts for the win. Angels reliever Jose Alvarez (3-3) was the loser after giving up two runs in an inning.

Boston starter Rick Porcello allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Angels starter Andrew Heaney lasted only 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Martinez, Leon and Nunez took Heaney deep in Boston’s six-run second inning. Martinez’s homer set a franchise record for the most by a Red Sox player before the end of June.

Kinsler put a dent in the lead with his fifth-inning homer and Maldonado effectively ended Porcello’s night with his homer in the sixth.

Los Angeles tied the game at 6 on Andrelton Simmons’ RBI double in the visiting seventh.

One batter after Devers’ go-ahead two-bagger, Leon singled to left to give Boston a two-run cushion.

Boston turned to closer Craig Kimbrel with two on and two outs in the eighth. Kimbrel walked Angels slugger Albert Pujols, but struck out Luis Valbuena on a full-count fastball to escape the jam.

Martinez scored from third on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth to make it a three-run game. On the play, L.A. reliever Jake Jewell severely injured his right ankle covering home and had to be stretchered off the field.

Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth to cap a four-out save, his 23rd.

Angels righty Jaime Barria (5-3, 3.40 ERA) opposes Red Sox lefty Brian Johnson (1-2, 4.50) in Thursday’s finale.

—Field Level Media