Bemboom delivers as Angels top Red Sox

Anthony Bemboom delivered a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels edged the host Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Aug 11, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; A young fan has his face painted before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels won their second straight following an eight-game losing streak thanks to Bemboom, who appeared in his fourth career game and made his debut with the Angels. The catcher entered the game in a defensive switch in the eighth and made a strong throw to get pinch-runner Mookie Betts attempting to steal second.

Two innings later, with Kole Calhoun on second, Bemboom hit the first pitch into right field off Ryan Weber (1-2) to give the Angels the lead. It was the second career RBI for Bemboom, who was called up before Sunday’s game.

Calhoun tied the game by leading off the eighth with a home run off Matt Barnes, his 26th of the season.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits, including a two-run bases-loaded single in the second off Andrew Cashner that staked the Angels to a 3-0 lead.

The Angels scored their first run on a bases-loaded double-play grounder by Albert Pujols that brought home Brian Goodwin in the first inning.

Cashner, who entered the game with a 7.53 ERA since joining the Red Sox in a trade from Baltimore last month, allowed three runs on three hits with five walks in 1 2/3 innings before manager Alex Cora went to his bullpen early.

Angels rookie Patrick Sandoval allowed four runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his second career start. He struck out four and walked four. Three relievers followed with 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Angels right-hander Hansel Robles (4-0) sent the game to extra innings by retiring Xander Bogaerts on one pitch in the ninth. He worked around a one-out single to Andrew Benintendi and ended the game by blowing a 99-mph fastball past Christian Vazquez

Vasquez hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Red Sox, who lost for the 12th time in its last 15 games and dropped 16 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East. Boston scored its first run on a bases-loaded walk by Jackie Bradley Jr. in the second inning and took a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Rafael Devers scored on a passed ball by Angels catcher Max Stassi.

-Field Level Media