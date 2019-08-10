Upton, Trout power Angels' rout of BoSox, ending eight-game skid

Justin Upton hit a three-run home run, and Mike Trout finally homered for the first time at Fenway Park as the visiting Los Angeles Angels powered past the Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Saturday.

Aug 10, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher JC Ramirez (66) pitches during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Upton had four RBIs and Trout three as the Angels snapped a season-long eight-game losing streak in addition to ending an eight-game skid against the Red Sox. Taylor Cole (2-3) got the win, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Sam Travis homered for the Red Sox, who fell for the 10th time in their last 13 games.

In his 104th career plate appearance at Fenway, Trout’s two-run shot in the sixth inning gave Los Angeles a 5-1 lead and completed his homer tour around the American League. In fact, he had hit at least four home runs at every other AL ballpark before finally getting his first in Boston.

The Angels made it 12-2 after a seven-run seventh, with Trout getting hit by pitch with the bases loaded and Shohei Ohtani singling home a pair. Boston scored twice in the bottom of the frame to complete the scoring.

The Angels got off to a fast start for the second straight game, with Upton tucking his homer around the right field foul pole in the first inning for an early 3-0 lead.

The Red Sox had a chance to go ahead in the third when Angels starter Andrew Heaney loaded the bases with one out on a single and two hit batsmen. Travis hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 before Christian Vazquez flew out to left to end the threat.

Heaney, activated from the injured list earlier in the day after missing three weeks with left shoulder inflammation, took a no-decision, giving up one run on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

After giving up Upton’s blast, Red Sox starter Rick Porcello retired 14 Angels in a row before Kole Calhoun singled just ahead of Trout’s homer. Porcello (10-9) pitched five-plus innings, giving up five runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

-Field Level Media